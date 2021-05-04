North Florida College offers streamlined summer EMT, CDL classes, scholarships

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Looking to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or commercial truck driver? North Florida College is offering fast and potentially free training this summer.

Through a partnership with the Florida Department of Education, NFC has Rapid Credentialing Scholarships available that may cover up to 100 percent of tuition, books and associated fees for its June 1 starting EMT class and July 30 starting CDL course.

Training for both programs can be completed in just one semester, 12 weeks for CDL and 16 weeks for EMT. Potential students must meet program entrance requirements to enroll and to qualify for the summer scholarships.

Those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. These programs are limited capacity, and a limited number of scholarships are available.

To find out more about enrolling in the June 1 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT-Basic) program at NFC, contact Tina Parker at 850-973-9493 or email parkercl@nfc.edu. The class will meet two days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NFC campus in Madison.

More information about the program is available by clicking here.

To find out more about enrolling in the July 30 CDL course at NFC, contact Heather Smith at 850-973-9454 or email smithh@nfc.edu. The class will meet Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the NFC campus in Madison. NFC is also offering two free Class A CDL Permit preparation classes, May 15 and May 22 from 4-6 p.m., to help potential students meet program entrance requirements.

More information about the program is available by clicking here.