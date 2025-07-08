North Florida College launching new bachelor's degree, scholarship this fall

MADISON, Fla. — North Florida College is celebrating the launch of a new bachelor's degree program by covering tuition fees for 20 eligible students.



Classes for NFC's Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management program will begin this fall.

The program is meant to help students find management jobs in government, healthcare, and business.

A commitment to continued education.

In Madison County, North Florida College announces the launch of its latest bachelor’s program.

This fall, NFC will be offer a Bachelor of Associate Science Degree in Organizational Management.

The first 20 eligible students who are enrolled in the program will receive a waived tuition up to 15 credit hours for the semester.

Traci McClung, Director of Resource Development shares with ABC27 the importance that programs like this bring to the area.

“By reducing the financial burden, we empower students to not only advance in their careers but help better support their families and to strengthen the regional workforce.”

The NFC Foundation will also provide scholarships to cover the cost of instructional materials.

Students can go to the NFC Foundation website to learn more and apply for a scholarship.

