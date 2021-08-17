Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it

items.[0].image.alt
Sunday Alamba/AP
In this photo taken on Saturday, July 20, 2013, a woman protests against underage marriages in Lagos, Nigeria. Nigerias secular and Islamic laws clashed when a senator notorious for marrying a 14-year-old filibustered a vote to amend the constitution by insisting that a girl child comes of age when she marries, not at 18. Enraged activists are demanding the senate revisit the vote, asking how a known pedophile could get away with subverting the countrys constitution. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Child Bride
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 11:42:02-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTXL) — North Carolina has a dubious reputation: as a regional destination for adults who want to marry children.

State lawmakers are nearing the passage of a bill that could dampen the state’s appeal as the go-to place to bring child brides.

The proposed legislation would raise the minimum marriage age from 14 to 16 and limit the age difference between a 16-year-old and their spouse to four years.

A study by the International Center for Research on Women estimates that nearly 8,800 minors were listed on marriage licenses in North Carolina from 2000-2015.

That places the state among the top five with child marriages during that period. Of the state's child marriages through 2019, 93% involved adult spouses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming