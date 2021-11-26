Non-profits looking for extra volunteers this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When it comes to giving during the holiday season, the need for volunteers is great.

So, ahead of this Giving Tuesday, local organizations are asking for some of your time. Leon County's volunteer program is receiving a large amount of requests for help this holiday season.

Royale King, who manages the program, said that COVID-19 may have increased the need for non-profits to serve their communities more.

"As the uptick of the Delta variant began to take shape, people were looking to engage people more and people looking for opportunities more and also organizations in need of people to volunteer and work," said King. "It slowed down in early august but as we end the year it's back on the uptick."

To check out volunteer opportunities you can find them on the county's website.