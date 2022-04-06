Non-profit to upgrade Plantations at Pine Lake apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A non-profit is footing the bill.

They bought the Plantations at Pine Lake and will open up more than half of these apartments at a lower cost.

As the cost of living climbs.

"Everything is increasing. With gas prices, food. Also attached to that is the unavailability of certain things you could get more readily but now you can't find it," Darryl Stanley said.

Stanley, who is a resident of Plantations at Pine Lake, says it's refreshing to see more affordable housing options.

Soon, the complex will lower the rent of 81 units.

"We don't have to recreate. The developer will go in and rehab, reconstruct, and put those units in play faster. We don't have to start from ground zero," city of Tallahassee commissioner Dianne Williams Cox said.

The commissioner added the entire project isn't costing the city a dime.

A Jacksonville based non-profit called Affordable Housing Preservation Corporation recently bought the apartments.

While a quarter of the apartments will remain market rate--- the other 75% will welcome in people identified as in need of an affordable option.

"We have a project on the north east end, on the parkway. It's happening all over town. We're glad because we don't want affordable housing in certain parts of town, we want it on all parts of town," Williams Cox said.

With that housing comes more resources for people in need on the northeast side of town.

AHPC will also bring resources to the neighborhood like job fairs, nutrition support and eviction prevention assistance.

"As someone who's always worked in the service industry, I do welcome that because times are hard," Stanley said. "If we can't embrace individuals during tough times, then what are we? Are we a community?"