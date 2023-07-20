Non-jackpot Powerball ticket valued at $2 million purchased in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although the latest estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, someone who purchased a ticket in Tallahassee is set to receive a payout.

The Florida Lottery said Thursday morning that five tickets that were part of the latest drawing for the jackpot prize were sold in Florida that are valued at $1 million.

One of those $1 million tickets was purchased in Leon County.

The Florida Lottery said the ticket was purchased at the Publix located at 101 North Blairstone Road in Tallahassee.

The ticket had the Powerball multiplier Power Play, which increased the value of the ticket to $2 million.

Matching five white ball numbers with Power Play, the Match 5 with Power Play increases the value of a non-jackpot winning ticket to $2 million.

The Powerball says that for an extra dollar per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.

The Power Play for Wednesday’s drawing was 2.

The other $1 million tickets were sold in The Villages, New Port Richey, Vero Beach and Orange Park.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 7-10-11-13-24 and the Powerball number was 24.

The latest winning ticket in Tallahassee is following a Leon County man who won a $2 million game by playing the Florida Lottery’s BONUS CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Dwight Rozier, age 66, won the $10 scratch-off game and took a lump sum payment of $1,645,000.

Rozier's winning ticket was purchased at Campus Edge Food Mart, located at 695 West Virginia Street.

Campus Edge will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.