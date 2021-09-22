Non-government, 3rd-party orgs target Leon County voters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about unofficial voter registration mailings.

In the coming weeks, the Supervisor of Elections Mark S. Earley, says over 15,000 Leon County residents will receive letters from the Voter Participation Center or the Center for Voter Information.

The Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information are nongovernmental, third-party organizations. They are not affiliated with the Elections Office.

Each letter contains a pre-filled voter registration application form and a return envelope addressed to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Earley says the Elections Office has neither printed nor distributed these mail pieces, nor supplied the data used in them.

“These mailings often contain outdated or inaccurate information about the recipient's registration status,” said Supervisor Earley. “Incorrect data in past mailings has misled or angered voters who received them for family members who are deceased, never resided in the household, or are addressed to minor children or even pets. These mailings often arouse suspicion from voters who believe their registration has in some way been compromised, or cause confusion and distrust in elections. It is a shame that at a time of heightened concern about elections, these groups continue to contact our voters, causing even more confusion.”

Voters who wish to be removed from future mailings from the Voter Participation Center or the Center for Voter Information are encouraged to contact those organizations directly.

Voter Participation Center

E-mail: unsubscribe@voterparticipation.org

Phone: (877) 255-6750

Web: voterparticipation.org

Center for Voter Information

E-mail: unsubscribe@centerforvoterinformation.org

Phone: (866) 290-1599

Web: centerforvoterinformation.org

Voters can check their official voter registration status by visiting the Elections Office website at LeonVotes.gov and selecting “Your Voter Info.”

Potential voters who wish to register to vote or current voters who need to update their registration are encouraged to visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, Florida’s online voter registration system.

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Supervisor of Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.