NOAA releases predictions for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

(WTXL) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released Thursday its predictions for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA said its forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center predict a range between 12 to 17 total named tropical cyclones, which means reaching winds of 39 miles per hour (MPH) or higher.

Out of those, it is predicted that five to nine could become hurricanes, which means the storm has sustained winds of 74 MPH or higher. Out of the storms that could reach hurricane strength, it is predicted that one to four could become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 MPH or higher.

NOAA has released their 2023 Hurricane Season Forecast, calling for a near-normal season. While El Niño will limit tropical development, especially warm sea surface temperatures will enhance it. pic.twitter.com/W6oExnGnTr — Riley Winch (@RileyWinchWx) May 25, 2023

A major hurricane is category 3, 4, or 5. NOAA notes it has 70% confidence in these ranges.

Hurricanes are categorized from category 1 to 5.

“Thanks to the Commerce Department and NOAA’s critical investments this year in scientific and technological advancements in hurricane modeling, NOAA will be able to deliver even more accurate forecasts, helping ensure communities have the information they need to prepare for and respond to the destructive economic and ecological impacts of Atlantic hurricanes,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in a statement.

NOAA said its scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity. El Nino’s potential influence on storm development could be offset by favorable conditions local to the tropical Atlantic Basin.

The Atlantic Basin hurricane season is from June 1 through Nov. 30.

During the 2022 hurricane season, 14 named storms occurred with eight becoming hurricanes and two obtaining major hurricane status.