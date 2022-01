TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on Stiles Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report by the Tallahassee Fire Department, its units responded to the 600 block of Stiles Avenue just after 2 a.m.

No occupants were found in the residential building that was on fire. Heavy smoke and fire were observed coming from the roof.

The fire department noted that the fire was under control around 30 minutes.