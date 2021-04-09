No more J&J COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Woodville Community Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Woodville Community Center is not accepting any more appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccination for April 10, 2021.

"Thank you for the overwhelming support from all the Community partners and Commissioner Bill Proctor," the center said in a statement.

A press conference will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with Commissioner Proctor and several community partners at the Woodville Community Center, located at 8000 Old Woodville Rd.

For more information call 850-339-9311.