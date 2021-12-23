Watch
No lane closures expected on major roads in panhandle

FDOT made announcement Wednesday
Posted at 3:07 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 15:07:42-05

CHIPLEY, Fla (WTXL) — In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads throughout the Florida panhandle beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

