No fatalities following car chase that crossed Georgia-Florida line Wednesday, per Florida Highway Patrol

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol says a stolen tag is what started the car chase that crossed the Georgia-Florida line on Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Shaw tells ABC 27 the chase started after the driver of the car wouldn't pull over, and that both Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department were involved with the chase before FHP was called in.

FHP says the chase started at Thomasville and Bannerman and crossed over into Georgia before coming back into Florida. FHP says the chase ended around Gum Road and Capital Circle SW after losing the driver. As of Thursday afternoon, they still haven't made contact with the driver.

FHP says there were nine crashes that happened around the same time as the pursuit, but can't say that they were all connected to the chase. Injuries were reported; the extent of the injuries is unknown. No fatalities were reported.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

