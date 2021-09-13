Watch
No bull: Scientists potty train cows to use 'MooLoo'

Thomas Häntzschel/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology in Dummerstorf, Germany in September 2021, a calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
Toilet Training Cows
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:25:54-04

(WTXL) — Researchers in Germany have potty-trained cows, all in the name of science.

Monday's study in the journal Current Biology reports how scientists got 11 of 16 Holsteins to do their business inside a special pen called a “MooLoo.”

They only worked on getting the cows to urinate in the right place, but think they can train them to poop in designated spots too.

Cow urine is an environmental problem producing ammonia and nitrous oxide. Scientists say the cows learned as easily as toddlers, maybe easier.

And just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to reward the cows.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

