Nims Middle Schools hosts Southside community pride event Saturday, May 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee will host a community event at Nims Middle School, located at 723 W. Orange Avenue, this Saturday, May 1 as part of an initiative to highlight Southside residents' community pride.

The initiative is part of the Southside Action Plan, which is part of the overall Tallahassee-Leon County Comprehensive Plan.

The drive-thru gathering hopes to encourage participation in engagement efforts that will help shape the future of the area through the Southside Action Plan.

To ensure Tallahassee’s Southside offers the amenities, services and quality of life that the community envisions for the area, the City is engaging in a series of events and activities to hear from the residents, business owners and other stakeholders who live, work, learn and worship on the Southside.

"These updates will help align and strengthen the priorities outlined in the plan to encourage quality land development, support population growth, increase employment opportunities and attain a balanced mix of incomes in the southern part of the Tallahassee urban area," the City said in a statement.

During Saturday’s event, attendees can learn more about the initiative and provide their feedback from the comfort of their vehicles.

Attendees completing a survey will be showing their Southside pride and receive free swag while supplies last.

To learn more about this initiative or to take the survey online, visit Talgov.com/Southside. Information about future events and activities for this effort will be posted on the website. You can also stay informed by following @CityofTLH on social media.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nims.