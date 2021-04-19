Nikki A. Clark low bono legal clinic now open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a new option for people looking for low-cost legal services.

The Nikki A. Clark Low Bono Center is now open at the Leon County Courthouse.

The center connects people to legal services at $1.00 per minute for consultations between 15 and 60 minutes. Leon County Clerk of Court Gwenn Marshall Knight, who led the project, says it will help people with everything from family law to evictions.

"Homelessness is an issue that we all struggle with here in Tallahassee," said Knight. "We see about 5% of our constituents respond to those eviction claims. Now, this service will give them the opportunity if they don't know what to do or how to respond to those case types they can come in and sit with an attorney for a dollar a minute."

Knight says they are already booked for consultations this week and that they hope to expand their offerings soon.

Former Judge Nikki A Clark, who the center is named for, says she likens it to a lifetime achievement award.