Nike drops new FAMU inspired LeBron James sneakers

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Sneakerheads who are fans of FAMU can now get their hands on new FAMU inspired LeBron James sneakers.

Nike has release multiple LeBron James sneakers with the FAMU colors but this latest design is dedicated to the university and even sports the FAMU logo on the back of the shoe.

As lines formed in front of the APB shoe store, a group of young men from the Boys and Girls Club had already been gifted a pair for free.

FAMU is the only LeBron James school in the nation and has received the most custom LeBron's since the beginning of the partnership.