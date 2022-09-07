NFC Football Seeks Sustained Success Under Brent Hill

There are quite a few big bend football teams off to a great start here in 2022 and one of those are the Eagles from North Florida Christian.

The Eagles enter week three 2-0 as they have big goals in year two under head coach Brent Hill.

NFC scored 56 points in their first two wins over the likes of Leon and Mariana but this group is looking for a whole lot more.

The guys are hoping to build off their six wins from a year ago and according to coach, it is their experience at a few key positions that can help them get to where they want to be.

"The old saying is good teams are led by coaches, great teams are led by players and we have veterans now, I could name quite a few but quarterback is definitely one of them, JP does a great job, Traylon, Leon, Ashton, Josh, Ray, we can adjust a little bit quicker because we have more experience," said Coach Hill. "You know last year it was my first year, they were getting to know me and I am getting to know them, we're getting to know the system, so this year is a little bit more fun as far as making those quick adjustments."

It's a team hoping to get better each week and up next the guys will host Jefferson County on Friday night.