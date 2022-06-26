Newly unveiled historical marker honors Willie and Carrie Pittman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor John Dailey, Florida A & M University president Dr. Larry Robinson, city leaders and community members met to unveil a new historical marker Saturday.

Located just behind FAMU's campus at the corner of Bronough and Jakes-and-Patterson Streets, the marker honors Willie and Carrie T. Pittman.

They were owners of the former Pittman Boarding House, a thriving hub of activity between the 1940's and 1970's despite social and economic injustices.

Deloris Harpool coordinated the unveiling ceremony and says it means a lot to hear to see the rich history of the Allen Subdivision recognized.

"There are so many people who don't know anything about Allen Subdivision and the contributions that it has made," Harpool said. "This house that stood on this lot was one of the 91 African American owned businesses that were operating in this small neighborhood at one time."

Former Congresswoman, Carrie Pittman-Meek also called the site home.

The marker and adjacent bench were funded by the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency and the State's Division of Historical Resources.