TPD: New Years Day shooting leaves one dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As we begin a new year, Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly New Year's Day shooting.

Police say it happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Okaloosa Street, leaving one man dead.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed shooting, but did not speak to a officer on scene to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. If you choose to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS(8477)

This is a open and active investigation and as this story continue to develop stay with ABC 27 for updates.