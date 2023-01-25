New weapon detecting dog heading to Leon County Schools

To help increase safety in schools, a new weapon detecting dog will soon be on campuses.

Stassi is a passive alerting Labrador Retriever, meaning she'll lay down if she detects a firearm or bullets. This is part of Leon County Schools new security initiatives to help keep guns off campus.

Chief of Safety, Security and Emergency Management for Leon County Schools Jimmy Williams said the goal is not to find guns on campus, but to prevent them from being on school grounds.

"A student that may be discerning whether or not to bring a gun to school if they know that there is a Labrador retriever that can detect that gun maybe they will not bring it to school," said Williams.

Secondary students can expect to see Stassi for random screenings on campus within the next two weeks. Stassi will be visiting all Leon County Schools starting next year.