New way to explore Leon County as Visit Tallahassee launches new "Downtown Heritage Trail"

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It’s a chance for you and your friends to get some exercise and learn about Tallahassee.

Many people gathered near the Knott House for the first ever Downtown Heritage Trail— a guided walking tour that takes you to historic sites in the capital city. You’ll learn about historic sites such as the John G. Riley House, Smokey Hollow, Cascades Park, and the Walker Library.

Visit Tallahassee says the organization plans on expanding the number trails you can walk soon.

"Today's launch was a series of trails so obviously our first focus was on downtown Tallahassee. Each trail from here on out are going to be themed. And so we're planning on focusing on Civil Rights next, we've talked about doing music trails, architecture trails," says Katie Kole with Visit Tallahassee.

The walk is about one mile long. Downtown Heritage Walk was launched by Leon County and Visit Tallahassee. And get this-- you can walk these trails and learn on the go using the Visit Tallahassee app.