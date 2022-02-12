New TSA security scanners coming to Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that it be installing "state-of-the-art computed tomography scanners in the security checkpoint at the Tallahassee International Airport, with the agency telling passengers to allow for extra time to be screened during the new process.

Beginning Feb. 14 and through Feb. 25 as the new equipment is being installed in two lanes, there will be periodic slowdowns in screening, the TSA said.

"Passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before flights," the TSA wrote in a news release. "Once the lanes are re-opened, passengers will notice an improved checkpoint experience."

Travelers will not need to remove electronics or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage with the new scanners, according to the agency. Passengers in the TSA PreCheck program have that benefit regardless of whether the new scanners are in use.

“The CT technology utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to analyze the content of the bag and will allow TSA officers to rotate the image and ascertain that no threats are contained in the bag without needing to open the suitcase,” said Brian Cahill, TSA’s federal security director for TLH and other airports in Northern Florida. “Reducing the number of bags that need a visual inspection improves the security experience.”