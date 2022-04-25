New trees were planted at FAMU DRS High School in honor of Earth Day to kick off a scavenger hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You'll start to see new trees spouting up at FAMU DRS High School.

To kick off earth day students joined forces with the United States Department of Agriculture, FAMU's College of Agriculture & Food Sciences and the University Scholarship Program.

Friday, they planted trees that will grow and help bring resources to our community but that's not all that's in store for an earth filled weekend.

George Montgomery United States Department of Agriculture Program Liaison said he's bringing an earth day scavenger hunt to cascades park and he said its important for students to be there.

"They are part of it. The sooner you realize whats growing around you and understand how you can apply what you learned outside you also learn that in the classroom" said Gregory Montgomery.

Earth Day Scavenger Hunt is Saturday April 23 at Cascades Park from 9 am to 1 pm.