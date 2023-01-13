New Thomasville Police Substation makes its way to Downtown Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A new Thomasville Police Substation has opened in Downtown Thomasville.

According to the City of Thomasville, the substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. The new office is set to reinforce community-oriented policing and builds community relationships, says Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney.

“This new substation is a great example of policing with the community so we can solve problems together, reduce potential crime, and provide business owners with a sense of safety and security,” said Letteney.

According to the City, Downtown businesses expressed safety concerns to the Thomasville Police Department, concerns that increased during Downtown events. Letteney says activity such as panhandling, and shoplifting has been of concern to many of the Downtown businesses.

According to Letteney, they were able to evaluate resources and work together to develop solutions through meetings and holding conversations with City of Thomasville staff, and businesses owners.

The City says their Office of Downtown and Tourism Development assisted with locating office space, leading to the substation's official opening back in November 2022.

For more information, contact the Thomasville Police Department at 229-227-3249 or Officer Joey Blackburn at 229-227-3379.