New Thomas County supervision policy for sporting events

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "I think it's a great idea. I think it's something that should have been implemented years ago," said Jessica Jones.

Born and raised in Thomasville, Jessica Jones is all too familiar with its culture. This the parent of two isn't against change.

The Thomas County School System recently announced all pre-k through 8th grade must be accompanied to high school football and basketball games by an adult.

"There's a lot of children not even close to 7th or 8th grade that are being dropped off and left unattended. If they get hurt, there's no way to get in touch with a parent," said Jones.

Jones says she believes the school system is working to keep kids safe.

"There haven't been any necessary incidents that would lead to this, but we want to be proactive," said Phillip Duplantis.

That's Athletic Director Phillip Duplantis. He tells me he looks to neighboring counties to make sure he is keeping up with fair and safe policies for students in hopes to avoid fights or inappropriate items being brought to sporting events.

Though some may ask with a population of less than 50,000 in Thomas County is this change necessary?

"Well you can never be too safe. You absolutely cannot, and we take the safety of our students, our athletes, and our community as a top priority at athletic events," said Duplantis.

Something parent Jones says is all that matters.

"It makes me proud to be a part of the community and a part of this school system," said Jones.

This change will go into effect this fall.