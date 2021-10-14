New Tallahassee pro basketball team to host tryouts Oct. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee is about to have a new professional basketball team known as the "Tallahassee Southern Kings" starting in 2022 and open tryouts to make the team begin Oct. 16.

The team will compete in The Basketball League, a minor league basketball league that was founded in 2018 with just eight teams but coming in 2022, they will have 49 teams across North America.

According to the team website, "The Southern Kings look forward to supporting such initiatives as autism, cancer, lupus, at-risk youth, adopting a foster/group home, as well as bringing financial literacy to the community."

Tryouts for the team are on Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Northside Community Center at 8005 Oak Grove Road in Tallahassee.

Regular registration costs $195 and that window closes on Oct. 15, at the door the price of registration is $225.

The team is owned by Damion Maurice Jackson and Victoria Jones. No home arena has been announced yet. More information on the Southern Kings can be found by clicking here.