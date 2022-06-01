New survey helps LGBTQ+ community get the resources they need in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Trevor Project, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

The Trevor Project, a non-profit working to save those lives, captured the experiences of nearly 34,000 LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 24 in their 2022 survey.

Now, a group in the Big Bend is trying to get a clearer picture of the situation locally.

An advisory council is calling for people over 18 to help identify the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Tallahassee through a survey.

The mayor's council wants to hear from members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies and care takers.

The survey asks questions about



gender identity

level of education

and living conditions.

Courtney Thomas, Director of External Affairs at the mayor's office said she an ally for the LGBTQ+ community and this survey gives them a voice.

"I thinks its important that all marginalized communities know that they are loved, celebrated and recognized in this community" said Courtney Thomas.

The survey also focuses on LGBTQ+ access to resources like



Healthcare

Housing

and employment.

According to Thomas, the advisory council was made to identify gaps and needs in Tallahassee but its more than that.

"The LGBTQ+ community is here in Tallahassee and you shouldn't be afraid to not be a part of the community because we are working on becoming one of the most safe inclusive communities around" said Thomas.

Recently, the Human Rights Campaign gave Tallahassee a score of 100 when it comes to their municipal equality index meaning the city is doing pretty well, but there's always room for improvement.

"I get calls frequently and its things like my child just came out what do I need to know," said Chris Sands.

Chris Sands is the President of PFLAG Tallahassee a nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ+ community across the country.

"Our three main methods of supporting I would say is support, education and advocacy," said Sands.

This survey is designed to fill any gaps that may exist in the Capital City so everyone can feel welcome.

Depending on how people respond to its dozen prompts will determine their next steps.

The mayor's office says to look for the survey on social media starting Wednesday.

If you're looking for help when it comes to mental health or resources available in our community you can dial Big Bend 211.

They have confidential hot lines staffed 24-7 to help.