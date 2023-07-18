New signs discouraging panhandling in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — At the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Monroe Street is one of 22 new signs popping up around town.

They're discouraging drivers from giving money to people standing in medians and, instead, encouraging them to donate to local organizations geared at ending homelessness.

This comes after new data shows a 60% increase in the number of people who are unsheltered; prompting Leon County Commissioners to approve the signs at a Homelessness Workshop meeting back in May.

The goal is to keep people safe near roadways, whether they're homeless or not, and support organizations like the Big Bend Continuum of Care.

If you decide to donate to the website posted on the sign, BBCOC said the money will support their Street Outreach Teams to help anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness.