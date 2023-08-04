New school to be built in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Many schools in Gadsden County are getting renovations after the Gadsden County School District obtained over $70.9 million, over a spread of the next two years, to improve schools in the county. Not only is this funding going towards renovations but it's also going towards a new PreK-8 school.

The school district says that the decision to invest in a new K-8 school was driven by a desire to create a modern and conducive environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and academic excellence.

The school will be built where James A Shanks Middle School is located. It will feature innovative classrooms equipped with the latest technology, dedicated spaces for STEM education and libraries.

In a statement from The Gadsden County School Board, this is a leap forward in their commitment to providing educational opportunities to the students of Gadsden County.

This funding will also replace aging infrastructure at Gadsden Elementary Magnet, George Munroe, Stewart Street Elementary and James A Shanks Middle Schools. The renovations will solve the issues of limited capacity and outdated facilities.

According to Gadsden County School District they are expecting to break ground later this year on the new school and as for now be completed by 2026.