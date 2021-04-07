New restaurant coming to Lake Ella

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee Restaurant will soon be open on Lake Ella offering walkup and dine in service. Chef Leon Brunson said he hopes to open "Leon's" by the end of the year.

Brunson spent the pandemic teaching people how to cook online, but said he was ready to take the next step and offer more personalized menu options to the Lake Ella area.

Although Leon's isn't open yet, Brunson said he couldn't open a restaurant during the pandemic without his support system.

"So it's very unreal, like I think opening the restaurant, people then saw another side, they understood that I love cooking, but this is like he's going all in, so I think they really admire that and they're really showing support," said Brunson.

Brunson saidd "Leon's" will be offering private dinner events as well, with food inspired by his travels around the world.