New re-entry program for workforce training gives people second chance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Across the country, there are five Goodwill Groups working to help people aged 18 to 24 get a second chance at a career.

One of those groups is right here in the Big Bend!

James Bell said he chose to get involved with Goodwill Big Bend because of the resources it could provide him in the community.

"I used to go down this route. I was the top bad as you know and I fell in the place that make me think like oh this is what you want to do for the rest of y our life. Or you want to do better things."

Bell is part of the IGNITE, a re-entry program.

It's designed to provide workforce training and support services.

He said because of this program he was able to get a job and get his life on the right path.

"I got out changed, got me a job, three of them so this center has benefited me."

Bell is one of many who were able to make a change through help from the community.

Goodwill is teaming up with the city's TEMPO program, Tallahassee Community College and other organizations to help people 120 people get back on their feet.

Kimberly Moore, Vice President for workforce innovation at TCC said it's all about working together to give people a second chance.

"The idea of groups coming together with a like vision I think it will do just like the program name Ignite and create opportunities for the communities to experience some of the same successes."

TCC will be providing workforce training programs, TEMPO will help find participants and Goodwill will work with businesses to help people find a job.

An idea city leaders stand behind.

"The Ignite program is a wonderful addition to our community."

Mayor John Dailey said having this new program will move our city forward at a time when many jobs need to be filled.

"I think it's these relationships that when we come together to truly help individuals get back on their feet, learn a great trade to be able to move the community forward."

Individuals like Bell.

"It benefits me to do the right thing and to change my actions."