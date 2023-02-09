New quad-trailers being installed at Chabad FSU

Chabad FSU is moving into its next phase of rebuilding after an accidental fire that happened in May 2022.

Quad-trailers are being installed to use as a temporary space until a new synagogue can be rebuilt.

Jewish students at FSU will be able to use the space for studying, cooking kosher meals, and as a place of worship. Rabbi Oirechman is excited for the next phase of rebuilding and to give students a place to meet again.

"All of this is going to be available and much more in this quad, modular building. But it's still not the end," said Oirechman.

Students are expected to be able to start using the new modules the last week in March.

Rabbi Oirechman said they're still in need of $20,000 to help them finish the rebuilding process. Anyone who wants to donate can do so on their website.