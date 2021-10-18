New program created for students, community to help fight local labor shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting ahead of the tech labor shortage by bringing the community together, that's what StrategyOps is doing right now.

They're working with the Office of Economic Vitality, Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and Tallahassee Community College to identify what jobs are in highest demand. StrategyOps will help local employers forecast what jobs they need to fill.

Plus, they will bring specific skill training to students and those unemployed in the community, which is something CEO, Ruben Melendez, said is very important for the future workforce.

"Employers can say I'm going to need more data engineers two years from now we'll go to the community college work with them work with the students start training them start getting the internships so two years from now you have them."

The program is expected to roll out with Tallahassee Community College sometime in early 2022.