New playground opening in Fort Braden

A new playground is finally open in Fort Braden. After months of planning and construction, a new playground at the Fort Braden Community Center is officially open.

Leon County Commissioners helped fund the $300,000 project. It's also the first ADA, fully accessible playground in the county.

Director of Parks for Leon County Amanda Heidecker believes having inclusive spaces for kids is important.

"Allowing all kids of all abilities to come out and play. You'll see it features ramps so that kids that need the ramps to walk up can and there's a lot of different, creative items in it," said Heidecker.

The new playground isn't the only project officials have been working on in Fort Braden.

The County is planning on installing new lighting along the walking path and trees to provide shade at the park.

They're also working on a sidewalk project to keep kids who walk to Fort Braden School safe. It'll run west of the school to the Dollar General.