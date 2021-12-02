New playground in Thomasville bridges gap between students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A new playground is bridging the gap between students in Thomasville.

The Hand-in-Hand Primary school's playground is now accessible to all students.

Its new structure is built for wheelchair pathways and includes sensory-friendly activities and an accessible swing.

Lead special education teacher Michele Warr said the parents and staff are so happy to have an inclusive playground that gives all students an opportunity to play together.

"Just watching their other peers to, come in and play with them cause they want to make sure they're helping them through the playground area and they come in and show them to do things. It just makes me feel very happy and proud to be a part of a school system that wants to make sure that all of our students are included."

The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funded the new playground improvements.

It cost roughly $50,000 and took a few months to complete.

The playground is not open to the public because the wheelchair swing requires training and adult supervision.