NEW PLANS: Other options unveiled for Blueprint Northeast Park

This follows a debate about the $18 million price tag on the park
Channing Frampton
Looking toward Northeast Tallahassee
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:19:04-04
  • Two new design options were announced in Commissioner Brian Welch's social media post.
  • Both plans scale the Northeast park back.
  • One design removes two baseball fields and the other removes three.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New options have been unveiled for the design of park proposed for Northeast Tallahassee.

In a social media post, Commissioner Brian Welch said there are two other plans in the works for the park off of Centerville road.

One design removes two baseball fields and the other removes three.

This follows a debate about the $18 million price tag on the park.

City and county leaders are at odds over the cost.

The two boards will meet for a Blueprint meeting August 24th to discuss what's next for the project.

