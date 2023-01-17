New multipurpose office hub expected to help up and coming businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “The community aspect. So, really being involved with the community and seeing all the different companies and just how they can come together,” said Onsite Manager Logan Short.

Tallahassee has a new business venture coming to the city aimed at helping kickstart your business. It’s called The Hub, a flex office space that will offer 44 private offices and 20 to 30 common work areas and conference rooms.

Though coordinators had one goal in mind when creating this space.

“Bringing out the community all around midtown. We’re looking for creative likeminded individuals, young professionals who want to come out and further their career,” said Marketing Director Jordan Perez.

Perez added that this idea took about a year to bring into fruition and hopes this multipurpose space will help push businesses in the right direction.

“Further their opportunity and give them the space to come out, connect, and thrive,” said Perez.

To show just how important helping other local businesses is, The Hub has invited local vendors to attend their grand opening to help network and gain exposure amongst the community.

“I think we have a local DJ who just decided to put his office in here. Other businesses like realtors or just anybody that anybody coming out to see all the creativity and the fun that happens because of this and how we can help people really grow into their careers,” said Perez.

This multipurpose workspace is expected to be a central ground for new ideas that will help not only elevate the community but bring local businesses together.

