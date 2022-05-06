New minority business incubator coming to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new minority business incubator is coming to Tharpe Street in Tallahassee.

The incubator will have a focus on helping, and developing, minority owners through the first phases of starting a business.

Through help from Tallahassee's Community Redevelopment Agency, organizers for the space saw the need for business owners to have an affordable place to get their start.

"There's nowhere in those communities to house businesses. So we saw a need in this facility, it's 8,700 square feet, so those businesses could come in below market rate rent and we would kind of hold their hand through the process, and once they're able to stand on their own and kind of afford market-rate rent we would graduate them," said K. Lennorris Barber.

The Tallahassee CRA will be voting on 250,000 dollars going to the project at their next meeting on Monday.