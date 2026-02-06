New lawsuit challenges DeSantis' push for new Florida congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new lawsuit calls for the Florida Supreme Court to intervene as the state's governor and secretary of state push for congressional redistricting.

Plaintiffs supported by the National Redistricting Foundation filed a petition in the Florida Supreme Court Thursday.

They’re asking the court to void the Governor Ron DeSantis' proclamation that declares 2026 an apportionment year and to block the Secretary of State Cord Byrd’s directive plan to move the candidate filing deadline from April 20-24 to June 8-12.

The lawsuit argues the administration's proclamation and directive violate the Florida Constitution.

The NRF says the governor's proclamation "exceeded his constitutional authority by usurping a core legislative responsibility in service of his desire to enact a mid-decade gerrymander."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for redistricting since late last year and issued his proclamation on January 7.

“We're in a situation where, you know, we believe there's defects in the current map. We also believe that the districts are malapportioned because of the explosive growth that we've seen in the state of Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said in August.

DeSantis says he will call a special session for redistricting in April.

The House formed a special redistricting committee in response to the governor's push for a new map.

House Speaker Danny Perez is also pushing for action on those maps during the current legislative session rather than returning to Tallahassee later in the year. Redistricting Committee Chair Mike Redondo (R-Miami) agreed.

“Given the fact that we are less than a year away from the election, not to mention the fact that the candidate qualifying period for federal office is in late April, it would be irresponsible to delay the creation and passage of a new map, especially until after session,” Redondo said.

The governor argues waiting until late April provides time for additional legal clarity while still keeping elections on track. Under DeSantis’ timeline, the candidate qualifying, which was scheduled for late April, would be pushed to June.

Voting rights groups have held protests at the Capitol during redistricting committee meetings.

“If you have to redistrict the voting distribution in a state in order to win an election, you're cheating. You're also a coward,” said Tallahassee resident Faye Johnson during protests at the December committee meeting.

Florida Democrats have also called the effort illegal and a sign of corruption.

“Politicians should not pick their people,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa). “Florida's government should not be rigging elections. That's what they do in places like Cuba and Venezuela, not America.”

"The pendulum is starting to swing back, and they know that, which is why they're trying to steal the 2026 elections," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said.

