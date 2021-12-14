New 'Laketown' economic development venture bridging gap to Southside community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It needs to be filled in with conscientious, affordable development that has a big economic impact for the community and they're doing it."

A major economic development venture is coming to the Southside of Tallahassee.

This comes as a local developer and a Florida A&M graduate are partnering up to make their vision of growth and success a reality in the community over the next several years.

The developers hope to bring in 20 to 30 different local businesses from food trucks, art, entertainment and more. Their goal is to bridge the gap between the universities and the Southside to enhance the economic vitality of the community.

"This is going to be the start of that change."

Taylor Rosier is a 2020 Florida A&M University MBA graduate. She's working with Railroad Square developer, Adam Kaye, to build and rehab at least 10 to 15 new buildings of all sizes and price points on a two-acre lot near Lake Elberta.

"We're trying to open up the door and encourage as much entrepreneurship as possible."

It's called Laketown Tallahassee. Much like Railroad Square and Railroad Village, it will have a game-changing concept centered around local businesses, art, music, food and fun.

The plan is to bring in up to 30 new local businesses and give those new business owners affordable, low-cost rent. This, to keep growth a guarantee, especially in a community that could really benefit from it, Kaye added.

"If you give the prosperity call it along Gaines Street the opportunity to go south, to go south, to go south incrementally, all of a sudden they're spending their dollars throughout the Southside."

Kaye and Rosier are working to fill the gap between FAMU, FSU and the Southside. Rosier says this is a long-term catalyst project to show the community she means business.

"There is someone that is willing to stay here and get 'er done and make sure everyone's heard, everyone gets the right equality towards businesses, towards longevity, towards equity."

Rosier said offering affordable rent to new business owners will help increase the longevity of growth.

"That's where this Laketown will come in and offer basically little overhead to any entrepreneur or mom and pop shop within the Tallahassee region for these locals to give them that opportunity to grow within themselves."

Laketown is in the planning stages now and will be an ongoing development project. Right now, Rosier and her family are privately funding the venture but they plan to work with the Southside Community Redevelopment Agency in the future.

Laketown Tallahassee will be located on Lake Bradford Road and FAMU Way. Construction is set to begin in early 2022.