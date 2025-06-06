New Inmate Comfort Care Program launched for Terminally Ill Patients

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and Big Bend Hospice are teaming up for a new Inmate Comfort Care Program for Terminally Ill Patients. In the press release, LCSO says that due to this new partnership, there will now be an inpatient hospice room within the Leon County Detention Facility.

They say this has been developed over the last year with collaboration between LCSO leadership, healthcare leaders from YesCare, and representatives from Big Bend Hospice.

They say their goal is to,

ensure that when rare but critical final stages of life situations arise, inmates receive the same caliber of comfort, clinical care, and emotional support as any other member of the community.

The program is for inmates who have less than one week to live. While in hospice care, family members will be able to visit loved ones in a "peaceful and private environment."

The release states this collaboration between LCSO and Big Bend Hospice reflects the shards belief that every life has value, and everyone deserves peace at the end of their life.

