New healthcare facility Essential Training Center now open in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — A new healthcare training center has opened in Bainbridge, offering residents hands-on career preparation and educational opportunities close to home.



Essential Training Center officially welcomed the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning on East Broughton Street.

The center will be able to prepare students for in-demand healthcare careers while keeping local talent within the community.

A new business is opening its doors over in Bainbridge, offering hands-on healthcare training and new career opportunities for neighbors.

The business offers hands-on phlebotomy training led by owner Keemasheka Jones, who has 20 years of healthcare experience. jones says she is proud to provide this opportunity to her hometown.

“We do cater to single moms, so they can just come. It will be a great opportunity for them because it's cheaper than going to the college. And it's such a short time, so they can go out into the workforce before they're even done with taking courses," said Jones.

The five-week phlebotomy course also offers same day CPR certification training.

The training aims to help prepare students for in-demand healthcare careers while keeping talent here in the community.

The Essential Training Center is now enrolling students as expects to begin classes next month.

