New grant helps Thomasville police address rising traffic violations

Speeding citations in Thomasville have skyrocketed by 149%, with 1,705 citations issued this year.

A $24,000 High Visibility Enforcement Grant will enhance police presence on busy streets like Smith Avenue and East Jackson Street.



Efforts include more patrols, radar signs, and community outreach to educate drivers on road safety.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Speeding in Thomasville is on the rise, with citations increasing by 149% from 685 to 1,705 this year, and the police are ready to take action.

I’m diving into how a new grant will enhance safety measures that impact all of us.

The Thomasville Police Department is cracking down on rising traffic violations.

With the help of a $24,000 High Visibility Enforcement Grant, officers are boosting patrols and safety measures to keep speeding and reckless driving in check, making our streets safer for everyone.

"Generally on a Thursday or a Friday between the hours of 12 o'clock and 5:30 or 6 p.m., we have the most amount of crashes in the city," said Harris.

Major Shane Harris from the police department says the grant will help get more officers on busy streets like Smith Avenue, East Jackson Street, and Madison Street.

With this increased presence, they hope to cut down on reckless speeding, which has really jumped this year—1,705 citations issued so far, up 149% from last year's 685.

"If we make it known that we're out enforcing traffic, then the likelihood that a motorist or a citizen will engage in unwanted driving behavior goes down," said Harris.

The funding will support key initiatives, including more patrol units in busy areas, additional radar signs to monitor speeding, and setting up road checks to catch dangerous drivers.

Although crashes have dropped by 15% and injuries by 9% this year, the police are putting extra emphasis on reducing speeding and enforcing seatbelt laws. Seatbelt citations have spiked by 63%, and DUI citations are also up by 5%.

"Traffic has picked up in Thomas County, and I do realize that people are speeding a lot more," said Hatcher.

Katrina Hatcher has lived in Thomasville for decades, and she says speeding is getting out of hand.

"You need to slow down and remember these babies especially when they are going to school and after school, because a lot of kids don't even ride the bus, they either have to walk or catch a ride with a parent or a friend," said Hatcher.

The initiative also includes posting more about traffic safety on social media and handing out pamphlets to high schoolers and young drivers to keep our community informed.