New grant helping Second Harvest of the Big Bend expand mobile market

A new partnership is helping expand food access to families in rural Big Bend neighborhoods.

This week, Second Harvest of the Big Bend announced they received a grant from the Florida Blue Foundation that will help them grow their FARMacy Program, a mobile market that brings grocery items directly to rural communities across 15 counties.

The nonprofit says Florida Blue is giving enough money to provide all of the food for the FARMacy trailer. Second Harvest says the funds will also allow them to expand their reach.

The group says the FARMacy mobile store helps prevent food insecurity by meeting neighbors where they are, reducing the cost families have to pay and the distance they have to travel.

Second Harvest CEO Monique Ellsworth praised the partnership saying, "Their support helps us serve rural neighborhoods that have no nearby grocery stores and where the cost of food is astronomical."

Florida Blue Foundation Executive Director Susan Towler added, "By working together, we can create a healthier, food system that benefits all Floridians.”

