New Graduate Medical Education Residency Program is heading to the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new residency program is shaking up the medical field in the Big Bend.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital and University of Central Florida College of Medicine launched its first medical education residency program.

Students will get the opportunity to learn about dermatology and psychiatric medicine.

Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro Program Director of Psychiatry Residency says this new program will shape the new class of medical leaders.

"Tallahassee has been a undeserved region for psychiatry for many years and this is our opportunity to give back to the community and once again train the next generation of psychiatrist," said Dr. Jeffrey Ferraro.

The new Graduate Medical Education Residency Programs last between three and seven years depending on the specialty.