New FSU president: Dr. Richard McCullough

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Dr. Richard McCullough as the new president of the university Wednesday.

Dr. Richard McCullough's said he’s incredibly excited and a little stunned at being chosen as Florida State University’s next president.

“I just can't wait to get there and get to work. Although, I am working already,” McCullough told ABC 27 in a one-on-one interview in May.

The appointment is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors on June 23.

President-Elect Richard McCullough Employment Contract:

The terms reflect standard provisions contained in presidential employment contracts nationally and within the Florida SUS. Specifically:

5-year employment contract term beginning August 16, 2021

Proposed base salary of $700,000

Car allowance of $1,000 per month

Startup package and signing bonus for moving expenses

Standard University benefits (health, disability, life, retirement)

25% of base salary for retirement/deferred compensation

Requirement to reside in the University-owned President's house

Provides for annual performance bonus up to $150,000 Provides for retention payment of $500,000 after completion of 5 years

Allows for termination with or without cause

Requires 90 days' notice of resignation

Appointment as Full Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences

Based upon approval by the Board of Trustees, the Board of Governors will consider the President-Elect's contract at their meeting June 23.