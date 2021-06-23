New FSU president: Dr. Richard McCullough

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Dr. Richard McCullough as the new president of the university Wednesday.
Dr. Richard McCullough's said he’s incredibly excited and a little stunned at being chosen as Florida State University’s next president.
“I just can't wait to get there and get to work. Although, I am working already,” McCullough told ABC 27 in a one-on-one interview in May.
The appointment is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors on June 23.
President-Elect Richard McCullough Employment Contract:
The terms reflect standard provisions contained in presidential employment contracts nationally and within the Florida SUS. Specifically:
- 5-year employment contract term beginning August 16, 2021
- Proposed base salary of $700,000
- Car allowance of $1,000 per month
- Startup package and signing bonus for moving expenses
- Standard University benefits (health, disability, life, retirement)
- 25% of base salary for retirement/deferred compensation
- Requirement to reside in the University-owned President's house
- Provides for annual performance bonus up to $150,000 Provides for retention payment of $500,000 after completion of 5 years
- Allows for termination with or without cause
- Requires 90 days' notice of resignation
- Appointment as Full Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences
Based upon approval by the Board of Trustees, the Board of Governors will consider the President-Elect's contract at their meeting June 23.