New Florida law helps pay for retired police K-9s vet bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former handlers or other people who adopt retired police K-9s will get financial help from Florida under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday.

The new law will reimburse people who care for retired K-9s up to $1,500 for veterinary care for the dogs.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell and passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

"The years of intense training and demanding requirements can take a heavy toll on law enforcement K-9s," Powell said in a news release. "This legislation is a small repayment for the years of service these dogs have given. It ensures that a modest amount of funding is available to help pay for veterinary care as the canines retire and physical ailments due to aging or previous on-the-job injuries begin to appear."

DeSantis signed the bill at a ceremony in Flagler County and was joined by 14-year-old Emma Stanford, who started a non-profit organization to help police K-9s.

"The retired dogs have served us and our community, and I believe they deserve the best possible care," Stanford said.