New facility in Thomas County will provide much-needed space for athletics, extracurriculars, and academics

The $25 million project will feature a state-of-the-art weight room, new locker rooms for athletes, and an indoor practice space for cheerleaders, band members, ROTC, and more.



Completion is expected by August 2025, with the new space designed to alleviate overcrowding and enhance both academics and extracurricular activities.



Watch the video to learn more about how this new facility will transform student life.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

Behind me, work is in progress on a facility that Thomas County Central students tell me they need.

"Most of the time we try to practice here, but it doesn't really work with all the other sports, no," said Ni'oriya Brown, cheerleader at TCCH.

I'm taking a closer look at how this space will help fix the overcrowding problem and create more dedicated areas for sports and academics.

"What I'm mostly looking forward to is the space it's gonna provide us on this existing campus. I'll be honest with you, we're kind of busting at the seams right now," said Jamie Thompson, Principal.

That's right—the current campus is just too small for 1,600 students.

Students tell me the band barely has enough room to practice, but they've been making it work however they can.

"It's very important because we have over 140-something kids in band, and the room that we have now is very small. We all can't fit in there. We try to have like a mass band for marching band, and most of us, we all can't fit. We've got to put stuff on the truck because we have very limited space," said Andre Williams, Band student at TCCH.

And for the cheerleaders, things aren't any easier.

"They go to an elementary school gym to practice," said Thompson.

But this new 122,000-square-foot facility will change all of that.

It'll have a state-of-the-art weight room, indoor practice areas, new locker rooms, and spaces for band, cheerleading, gymnastics, and ROTC.

"It's nice not having to leave because we have to leave to go to the other schools. Now we're actually able to stay here and not have to waste gas or travel," said Deonna Thomas, cheerleader at TCCH.

Beyond just sports, this new space will open up more opportunities for students academically as well.

"That too is going to open some more opportunities for us in our existing waiting room to offer some classes that we’re not able to do because of capacity," said Thompson.

Construction is more than halfway done, with crews working to have it ready by next August.

Once complete, this nearly $25 million project will give students everything they need to succeed—whether it's training, performing, or competing—all right here on campus.

Students say this facility gives them the tools to compete at national levels and chase their goals.