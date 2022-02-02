New economic development venture, Railroad Crossings, to create more jobs in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More jobs, entertainment, and better quality of life; are just some of the goals developers have for the city's newest business venture.

"So this is not a get rich quick this is not an out-of-town real estate developer coming in to make a quick buck this is a lifelong holding."

Art District Real Estate Developer, Adam Kaye, is talking about the newest economic development coming to Tallahassee at the intersection of FAMU Way and Adams Street. It's called Railroad Crossings and it's part of the same concept as Railroad Square.

It'll feature local art, food, retail, and entertainment.

"We're really hoping these spaces are activated by entrepreneurs who really need to start a business and want to create employment in our community."

The property Kaye is revitalizing has 11 different spaces that he plans to subdivide, so they can attract new businesses of all sizes and price points. In the back of the property, they want to create a food truck and vendor plaza.

"Bring in the Black businesses into the area and merge everything together."

Quanesia Arnold is planning to jump in, taking her local business, Big D's BBQ, and turning it into a food truck.

"Local bands will come and perform, we'll have food that everyone loves to eat, we'll have an array of BBQ, we'll have burgers, we'll have family fun."

All of this to bring more opportunities to grow on the Southside and beyond.

Christopher Daniels, the Vice President of the Greater Bond Neighborhood Association, said:

"Now that these commercial properties are being developed you can open up your own restaurant you can open up your own business here now you don't have to go to Atlanta, Miami, or other places you can do it right here in Tallahassee."

Existing business owners at the property are welcome to be a part of the new venture and Kaye says he plans to help them along the way.

Arnold hopes the food truck will be up and running at Railroad Crossings by April 2022.