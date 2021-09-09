New Eagle Safe app aims to increase TCC campus safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A new app is now in place to keep Tallahassee Community College students safe this fall.

The Eagle Safe mobile app integrates with TCC's safety and security system to put access to campus security in the palms of students' hands. Features like Mobile Blue Light allow users to send their exact location to TCC police. They even have a way for students to seek help on behalf of their friends if the don't make it home.

"So having a way that students could notify friends or a parent that hey, I'm leaving this location, and I am going to this location, and they can track and monitor their progress to make sure the student arrives safely," explains Dr. Sheri Rowland, Vice President of Student Affairs.

Friends and family could then contact campus police if needed.

Eagle safe will also allow TCC to send safety notifications and instructions in the event of an on-campus emergency.